Nominate Wharton County's best

Nominations continue for the 2022 Best of Wharton County contest with businesses from East Bernard to Danevang with Wharton, El Campo and all other communities up for consideration.
The contest offers more than 100 categories where a business can be considered from Best Restaurant to Coldest Beer or Best Nail Salon to Best Car Wash.
Nominations, like the eventual votes, are all up to the general public. Nominations will continue through Monday, July 25 for this second not-quite-annual Best of Wharton County contest sponsored by the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the El Campo Leader-News.
The 2022 Best of Wharton County features a July nomination period followed by August voting and coverage of winners in a magazine currently set for late September.
“With the tremendous response we received from the 2019 Best of Wharton County contest, we had hoped to hold one every year, but then the world decided to produce a pandemic and protecting life while hunting for basic supplies became the priorities,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
The newspapers were unable to hold a Best Of contest in 2020 and 2021. However, a social media company based in Wharton attempted to do so.
“One of the Journal’s former employees works for that upstart social media site and it may be causing some confusion in the general public. Neither the Wharton Journal-Spectator nor the El Campo Leader-News has any connection whatsoever to that social media based The County Gin,” Wharton Publisher Bill Wallace said.
There is no cost to nominate a business or be a business up for consideration.
“However, there are a lot of businesses vying for the Best Of title and whoever wins will hold that honor for an entire year. I’d recommend businesses do what they can to get noticed,” Crabtree said.
All web-based information business information posted on the Best of Wharton County site will remain up until the 2023 contest is run.
“There are a lot of very, very affordable options,” Wallace said.
Any businesses wanting to learn more about the options can call the Journal-Spectator at 979-532-8840 or email Michelle Bridges at michelleb@journal-spectator.com or Bill Wallace at bwallace@journal-spectator.com.
