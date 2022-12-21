Getting the Wharton water well and water plant constructed on County Road 222 has become something of a running joke at city hall.
Except it’s no joke and no one is laughing. The project, oft delayed and having several cost overruns, is delayed again, which caused some irritation to city officials when they discussed it at the Dec. 12 Wharton City Council meeting.
The discussion came up when Director of Planning and Development Gwyneth Teves presented a request from Weisinger Inc. for a sixth change order, this time extending completion of their part of the project until April 30. She said the 151-day extension is needed for them to install the pump because they are waiting on E Contractors to complete some work first.
City Attorney Paul Webb became upset and recommended denial of the extension.
“What if the council were to deny this?” he asked.
“Really, it’s outside of Weisinger’s control on this,” Teves said. “Weisinger cannot do any of the work that they’re required to do until the control panel is installed which is what we’re waiting on E Contractors for at this time.”
“Well wouldn’t it be better for Weisinger, if we can’t get them to do it, for Weisinger to jump on them so that they can get their extension?” Webb asked.
“I don’t know how much weight they can carry with it, but we can attempt to have them reach out as well,” Teves said.
“I’d recommend the council pass on this and let Weisinger see what they can do to get these people out there. I mean, that’s just my opinion,” Webb said.
“They’re two totally independent contractors,” Public Works Director Anthony Arcidiacono interjected.
“I don’t care if they’re three independent contractors,” replied Webb.
“I mean, Weisinger is completely dependent on E Contractors,” Arcidiacono said.
“Well, Weisinger needs to get with E Contractors and get them straight,” Webb said.
Teves said Weisinger is ready to install the pump just as soon as E Contractors gets its work done.
“This is more just so they’re not in default of our contract,” she said. “They don’t want to …
“I know, it’s that I’m seeing on here (council agendas) E Contractors until I want to throw up,” Webb said.
“You and me both,” Teves replied. “Now the only thing about not approving this with Weisinger, if we’re going to put some stress on somebody and not approve a contract extension, I would do that with Halff Engineering, who is the project manager, in my opinion.
“I agree with that,” City manager Joseph Pace added.
“We’ve worked with Weisinger on multiple of the wells in the city and we’ve always had really good experiences with Weisinger. We’ve never had problems with them. And I really feel that we shouldn’t punish them for other contractor’s faults,” she said.
Webb suggested that when Halff comes in with an extension request that it be denied and Pace agreed.
“When should that come up?” Councilmember Clifford Jackson asked.
“I’m willing to bet probably in January, because they’re already over their allotted contract amount,” Teves said.
“Let’s put the pressure where it needs to be,” Pace said.
Councilmember Terry Freese made a motion to approve the extension. The council voted in favor with Don Mueller opposing.
Site work on the project began July 21, 2021. E Contractors is contracted to do the pump and control building and storage. Weisinger began constructing the well on the same day. E Contractor’s original bid was for $2,600,000, but that is now up to $2,782,124 following six change orders for cost increases. Weisinger’s original bid was $982,800, which is now up to $1,081,395. They have been granted six change orders, three for cost increases and three for time extensions.
A message to E Contractors for comment was not responded to by press time.
New fire chief and building official
The city council went into a short, closed hearing to discuss changing two department heads. When they reconvened the regular session, the voted to approve Hector Hernandez as the new fire chief and promoted Claudia Velasquez to the building official position, a step up from her assistant’s position. Both assume their new positions Jan. 1.
The members of the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 6 voted Hernandez as the new chief, replacing Anthony Abbott. Per the department’s by-laws, the council must OK the change even though the chief is not a city employee. Velasquez replaces Ronnie Bollom, who is retiring.
Man living in trailer must move
A 74-year-old man living in a travel trailer at 517 Black St. without water, sewer, or electricity has run out of extensions of the ordinance variance he was granted two years ago and will now be fined and sent to municipal court.
Haywood Ross last appeared before the council two months ago when he was granted a 60-day extension to allow him time to find another place to live.
“The 60-day extension that was provided to Mr. Ross for the travel trailer placement has expired this past Friday,” Teves said. “We are requesting council’s approval to move forward with the regular process of applying penalty fees and filing with municipal court since, to our knowledge, Mr. Ross is still living in the trailer. We did notify him that we would be bringing this to the council this evening so that he can be in attendance, but he obviously has decided not to be here.”
The council engaged in a brief discussion to try and figure out how long Ross has been given extensions to the variance, and, seeing no progress, voted unanimously to move forward with legal action.
After the meeting, City Secretary Paula Favors said Ross can be cited $281 each day he is in violation.
Other action
In other action, the council:
• Authorized the lease of an Elgin Broom Bear Truck street sweeper from Kinloch Equipment and Supply at the rate of $75,877 per year for four years;
• Approved a contract with OakBend Medical Center for ambulance transfers to hospitals outside of Wharton County, billable at the Medicare allowable rate;
• Approved a permanent easement to Kansas City Southern Railroad to provide construction and maintenance access to the new spur that they’re installing through town off Caney Drive;
• Approved a pay request from CR McDonald Electric, Inc., for the Texas Hazard Mitigation Grant Project for COW critical facility generators;
• Approved a payment request of $92,000 from HTI Construction for waterline improvements near the new Alamo Lumber on Armstrong Street and also approved a change order for additional, unexpected costs; and
• Appointed Sean Stockwell to the Building Standards Commission.
