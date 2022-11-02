Wharton icon Billie Jones passes away

Billie Jones, a former executive director of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and a longtime community champion and activist, passed away Monday night.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. at first United Methodist Church in Wharton.
“Ms. Jones was a true Wharton icon,” Mayor Tim Barker said. “She was instrumental in assisting the city with development. She served on many boards and committees throughout the years. She always had a vision for improving the City of Wharton and making it a better place to live. I will always miss the phone calls and advice giving me her opinion on what I need to do.”
Jones was known as a relentless advocate for Wharton.
“Billie Jones will be remembered by her power of persuasion to make Wharton a better place, her sole desire,” said Ronald Sanders, the current executive director of the Wharton chamber. “She had the gift of corralling people to influence public policy and get things done. She also was a woman of ideas and vision. When she spoke, she spoke the big picture, with a grasp of what’s needed for our future. And all the while she demonstrated kindness and a quiet helping hand to those who mattered to her and to Wharton. She made history.”
Jones served as the chamber’s executive director from 1984 to 2004. She was preceded by Col. I.J. Irvin Jr., and succeeded by Sanders.
During her term with the chamber, many major business-related events happened. The first involved helping Nan Ya Plastics get established here.
Members of the chamber board and community leaders met for Friday morning breakfasts, at which discussions about the community would flow. Jones stated that the idea for the Wharton Economic Development Corporation evolved during those sessions and, at one point, the idea of a community civic center which could serve as a venue for a wide variety of community events arose.
Jones stated that the Colorado River, which should have been a tourist attraction and asset to the community, was neither because it desperately needed to be cleaned up. Thanks to volunteers, the leadership of members, Mayor Garland Novosad, City Manager C.G. Maclin, Sheriff Rudy Machala, and grants from LCRA and Texas Parks and Wildlife, the river front was spruced up.
She also helped Enrico Geonetti, an Italian businessman, get Dorian Tool International started locally.
Jones met Jack Schultz, executive director of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, and through his mentorship she learned a great deal about economic progress and later she served on that board and that of the Texas Business Association. The chamber became active in the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives. She served as president of that organization 2001-2002.
While jones was with the chamber, Wharton participated in the Texas Main Street Program. Through it, the town received new sidewalks and signage.
One of Wharton’s elementary schools was located in a flood-prone area, and the idea of having a bond election to build a new facility and upgrade the other schools arose and was successfully passed with her help.
One of the highlights of her term was the rescue and restoration of Wharton County’s 1889 courthouse. It was in jeopardy of being demolished and the city planned to clear the land for a parking lot. Jones’s friend Richard Arnold filed a lawsuit to interrupt the county’s plans. Attorney Paul Webb successfully represented him. The next five years witnessed many hours of planning, research, and meetings, before the county could enjoy its newly restored courthouse, thanks to the inspiration of David Bucek and the hard work of many people.
In 2018, she was one of the driving forces behind the recruitment of OakBend Medical Center to take over the former hospital in Wharton.
(Pat Blair contributed to this story.)
