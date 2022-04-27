Till crowned fair queen

Kamryn Till of Nada has been named the Wharton County Youth Fair Queen for 2022.
She was crowned during the Queen Pageant Saturday night. Aubrey Matula of Boling was first runner-up and Kasey Burns of El Campo was second runner-up.
The following are other pageant results:
Junior Miss
Junior Miss: Presley Bacak
First runner-up: Mia Fitzgerald
Second runner-up: Abigail Porter
Princess
Princess: Channing Bacak
First runner-up: Brooklyn Leopold
Second runner-up: Faith Cerny
Little Miss
Little Miss: Maggie Kmiec
First runner-up: Jordan Wrobliski
Second runner-up: Addelyn Leopold
Little Mister
Little Mister: Cade Porter
First runner-up: Jackson Ashton
Second runner-up: Judd Wilcox
