Till crowned fair queen

The Wharton County Youth Fair royalty for 2022 was selected during the Queen Pageant Saturday night. Pictured are Queen Kamryn Till with Junior Miss Presley Bacak, Princess Channing Bacak, Little Miss Maggie Kmiec, and Little Mister Cade Porter.

Kamryn Till of Nada has been named the Wharton County Youth Fair Queen for 2022.

She was crowned during the Queen Pageant Saturday night. Aubrey Matula of Boling was first runner-up and Kasey Burns of El Campo was second runner-up.

The following are other pageant results:

Junior Miss

Junior Miss: Presley Bacak

First runner-up: Mia Fitzgerald

Second runner-up: Abigail Porter

Princess

Princess: Channing Bacak

First runner-up: Brooklyn Leopold

Second runner-up: Faith Cerny

           

Little Miss

Little Miss: Maggie Kmiec

First runner-up: Jordan Wrobliski

Second runner-up: Addelyn Leopold

Little Mister

Little Mister: Cade Porter

First runner-up: Jackson Ashton

Second runner-up: Judd Wilcox

