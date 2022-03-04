Who Wharton County’s representative in the Texas House may be goes to a run-off race between incumbent Phil Stephenson and challenger Stan Kitzman in May.
Across the five-county District 85, Stephenson drew 39.99 percent of the March Republican Primary vote with Kitzman collecting 34.52 percent. Challengers Fred Roberts and Artemio “Art” Hernandez got 15.7 and 9.79 percent of the votes respectively.
Redistricting changed the boundaries of the district Stephenson, R-Wharton, has held for the last 10 years from Colorado and Wharton counties and part of Fort Bend County to all of Wharton, Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties along with part of Fort Bend County.
The change prompted Kitzman, a former Waller County commissioner, to run for the office, he said Thursday.
Kitzman won Austin (2,056 to 1,005), Fayette (1,721 to 1,298) and Waller (2,333 to 752) counties while Stephenson claimed Wharton (3,410 to 256), Colorado (914 to 790) and Fort Bend (1,215 to 262).
“We expected to be in the run-off,” Kitzman said, adding he plans to spend time campaigning in Wharton County. “I want to get to know the people in Wharton County ... I know what it’s like to have a representative elected from another county and then not see them. We are going to be there.”
Border security and protecting production agriculture top Kitzman’s platform.
“The biggest thing Texas faces is securing our border. The federal government has an obligation to protect it and if not that duty falls back on the state,” he said. “Houston is ground zero for trafficking and I-69 and I-10 run through the heart of (the district).”
Agriculture remains key in all District 85 counties, he said. “Every acre out of production agriculture is no longer feeding America.”
Stephenson had been hoping to win the primary outright, but is now reviewing ballot returns as he prepares for the run-off.
“I am (in a May run-off). I don’t know the reason yet, there were four new counties,” he said Thursday.
District 85 went through several proposed boundaries during summer redistricting debates.
“It was a gamble I was taking with strictly rural counties (in the redistricted area),” he said, adding he hopes that uniting strong rural districts will help boost overall influence in the Texas House.
But he has to get re-elected first. Kitzman’s prior public office gave his opponent a boost, Stephenson said, adding, “More people voted for Roberts than I anticipated ... (and) I don’t know how many (in Wharton County) didn’t vote and took it for granted that I would win.”
The incumbent’s platform remains tax reform with a plan to lower property taxes by expanding sales tax to professional services. “It would be no new (increased) sales tax, we have $50 billion or more that has never been taxed at all,” Stephenson said.
A CPA, Stephenson created a plan to use life insurance premiums to solve the teacher retirement pension woes. His model is now under review by legislators.
The race between Stephenson and Kitzman is for the Republican Party nomination. The winner will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett in the November General Election.
District 85, however, has voted Republican historically. In the Democratic primary, the unopposed Baggett collected 3,956 votes while in GOP voting Stephenson’s tally was 8,594 and Kitzman 7,418.
Early voting for the run-off election will be May 16 to 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24.
