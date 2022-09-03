HLSR awards vocational scholarships to colleges

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded several Houston-area community colleges and technical institutions – including Wharton County Junior College – with $200,000 in Vocational Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Each program that receives educational funding through the rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds. The seven Houston-area colleges that received funding include Houston Community College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Texas State Technical College and Wharton County Junior College.

