HLSR awards vocational scholarships to colleges

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded several Houston-area community colleges and technical institutions – including Wharton County Junior College – with $200,000 in Vocational Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Each program that receives educational funding through the rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds. The seven Houston-area colleges that received funding include Houston Community College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Texas State Technical College and Wharton County Junior College.
“As there continues to be a strong demand for vocational skills, we believe it’s important to support these Houston-area colleges as they prepare these students for a career in specialized fields,” said Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO. “The rodeo is proud to continue supporting these highly-skilled students as they enroll in these vocational and trade school programs and follow their career passions.”
The vocational scholarships represent a portion of the rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. Since the Vocational Scholarship Program began in 2015, the rodeo has allocated more than $1.6 million to this program. In 2022, more than $22 million has been committed to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. Since 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. Additional information about the rodeo’s educational commitments can be found at rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Commitment.
