Highway stop leads to drug bust

A Criminal Interdiction Corporal with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a tractor trailer March 9 northbound on U.S. Highway 59 northbound in Wharton County when he observed several indicators of criminal activity.
A consensual search was conducted and 61 bundles (approximately 153 pounds) of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of around $2 million was located in hidden compartments within the trailer. The driver was detained and transported to the Wharton County Jail.
He was later turned over to the custody of the Drug Enforcement Administration (Houston Office) for federal prosecution. Assisting in the arrest were the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Wharton County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office, and Diamondback Specialized CMV Training.
