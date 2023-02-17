First responders train for active shooter

There’s no way to guarantee a mass shooting won’t happen in Wharton County and that’s why emergency responders are preparing for one of the worst case scenarios.
There’s no way to guarantee a mass shooting won’t happen in Wharton County and that’s why emergency responders are preparing for one of the worst case scenarios.
There’re too many lives on the line not to, officials say.
More than 100 Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies, El Campo and Wharton police officers, state troopers, countywide EMS workers and volunteer fire department crews gathered at the Wharton County Youth Fair grounds last Saturday to prepare.
Normally, departments train individually, but in rural areas a law enforcement officer or firefighter calling for backup often gets help from a different department. El Campo EMS has four ambulances – plenty for an average week or even a hectic one – but not nearly enough if dozens of people are injured.
Saturday, responders took classroom training before facing active shooting scenario drills.
“One scenario was an active shooter at a school. The other ... an active shooter at a wedding. Both scenarios were presented ... without prior knowledge to any first responder,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Departments staged at one section of the fairgrounds before being dispatched to another.
Virtually all aspects of an actual event were covered from dispatch to travel, sizing up a scenario and determining how it would be responded to quickly.
“Each department played a role in stopping the threat and to begin first aid, evacuation, containment of the scene, etc.,” Srubar said.
About 30 additional people, including six members of the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy, volunteered to take on the roles becoming the wounded and even providing a shocking reminder that there would likely be dead should a mass shooting take place. Others became suspects and shooters.
“During the training, first responders were using the radio for communication as they would in a real life situation. With the phone app, we unknowingly started to get a large audience,” Srubar said. “El Campo Memorial Hospital was called by an unknown person, to prepare for a mass casualty event.”
EMS responders were able to quickly reassure hospital staff that Saturday’s events were only a drill, but there’s little doubt that phone call served as a brutal reminder that no area is immune from the possibility of a mass shooting.
WCSO Cpl. Blake George along with El Campo EMS Capt. Anthony Scopel and paramedic Jack McKelvy created the scenarios with training assistance from Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital Life Flight.
“Overall, it was a great training ... representation from across the county was phenomenal ... I can assure everyone that all Wharton County first responders are doing what they can to prepare for the absolute worst,” Srubar said.
