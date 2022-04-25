Developer highlights housing projects

A developer gave updates on his efforts to bring new housing to Wharton to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation at its monthly board meeting April 18.
David Bowlin, president of Broadus Construction, has three projects under way in Wharton, a Victorian-style house he is building that will have apartments in it, cottages he is building next to the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and the renovation of the former Hopper Elementary School into loft apartments.
“So, two are GLO (Texas General Land Office) projects that are just starting to break ground. I want to give everyone a status update,” he said.
Showing slides to the board, Bowlin began by talking about the Victorian house he is building between College and Wells streets.
There are three-bedroom, two-bath on level one and level two. And there’s one in the attic three story,” he said. “They start at $700 and will go to $1,100. And there’s a building pad waiting for the final permits for plumbing.”
Bowlin noted that he acquired two houses nearby.
“I’m using the one on the left there for an office and a personal residence,” he said.
The second project he updated the board on were the cottages.
“There are six cottages that are going to go on this site … these will be very nice units, starting around $700 to $1,100 for the three-bedroom,” he said.
He said the cottages will include one three-bedroom, two-bath; three two-bedroom, two-bath; and two one-bedroom, one-bath units.
Also on the site will be a, “900-square-foot building that’ll front Richmond directly across the street from the Ford dealership. In the background (of the artist rendering), you’ll see a gazebo. We’ll have a little water feature there that’ll be kind of the entrance to walk up to those cottages,” he said.
He said the original plan was to bring in the pre-built units from a company in Alabama, but with a nine-month waiting list he decided to make them site-built utilizing Perfect Block concrete blocks.
“These blocks are 10 inches wide. That’s called an asymmetric block. And those cores in the center are filled with rebar and 3,000 psi grout. … This will be EF four tornado proof, hurricane proof, insect proof, fire proof structure, and it’ll provide an R-40 (insulation) in the walls,” he said.
The third project Bowlin spoke about was Hopper Elementary School. Located at 500 Abell St., it was originally called Stephen F. Austin Elementary. Last year it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has also been placed on the Most Endangered Places list by Preservation Texas.
Currently owned by the Wharton ISD, the school district applied for a grant from the GLO to build housing for teachers on the site. It was later determined that the district shouldn’t be in the real estate business, so Bowlin contracted to buy the property, preserve the exterior structure, and convert it into housing units while building additional units on the grounds.
“We think there’s opportunity for lofts in those 14 classrooms with a mezzanine ... On the grounds, there is a possibility of putting some one- or two-bedroom duplexes out on the grounds depending if the design studies will allow that. And then there is a cafeteria that was added to the structure in the late ’70s that we think can become an internet cafe coffee shop, bakery, integrated with the children’s literacy lounge,” he said.
Bowlin announced that on Monday “the programmatic agreement, which has been under development for 20 months since August of ’20, was finally executed today by all parties, including the Texas Historical Commission and General Land Office. That will set in place funding to allow the design studies to commence,” he said.
Bowlin has been opposed by the Wharton County Historical Partnership, which wants to see the housing moved to another location and the school preserved as an educational facility.
On Thursday, WCHP President Patricia Blair, who was not at the meeting, said the group remains opposed to Bowlin’s plan.
“Two of the three ‘signatories’ have signed the PA,” she said. “I understand it is making its way through the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, so I think it’s just a question of time before they sign too.
“We remain opposed and will continue to advocate for what we believe is the best possible outcome, even though all the ‘cards are stacked against us.’ We think the housing would be better if were relocated to another place within the city limits and the school preserved for educational purposes.”
At the meeting, Bowlin said the Hopper Elementary project brings another benefit to town besides some much-needed housing.
“One important note for this group: Since 1935, that project has been tax exempt. When this project gets funded, it will go on the tax rolls,” he said. “And conservatively we think $50,000 a year will be coming to the city for your discretionary use of those tax dollars. So we’re excited to get going.”
