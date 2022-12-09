Fire chief voted out after 14 years

Anthony Abbott

Wharton’s fire chief of the past 14 years has been voted out of office and will retire at the end of the year.

Anthony Abbott, who has been with the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, 14 as chief and two as assistant chief, lost his position in an election by the department volunteers on Dec. 6. He will be replaced by assistant chief Hector Hernandez.

