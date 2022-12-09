Fire chief voted out after 14 years

Wharton’s fire chief of the past 14 years has been voted out of office and will retire at the end of the year.
Anthony Abbott, who has been with the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, 14 as chief and two as assistant chief, lost his position in an election by the department volunteers on Dec. 6. He will be replaced by assistant chief Hector Hernandez.
“For 25 years I’ve dedicated my life and career to this city,” he said.
He said he will help with a smooth transition and will remain available as the department needs him.
“They wanted different officers to lead them and I’m going to let them do that,” he said.
Other officers elected that night include Oscar Deleon as assistant chief, captains Paul Fonseca, Paul Maldonado, and Jesus Gutierrez, Tony Vargas as president, Sebastian Wilson as vice president, and Rayan Salazar as secretary/treasurer. Wilson was also voted firefighter of the year.
The Wharton City Council will discuss the chief’s position at Monday’s meeting in an executive session with action to be taken afterward. Also being discussed by the council is the city’s building officer.
