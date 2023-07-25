Wharton County prosecutors are trying to get a convicted murderer and child rapist back behind prison bars.
His alleged failure to register as a sex offender could mean another 10 years incarceration for Columbus Eric Johnson, 59, of 429 CR 249 in Wharton.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down the single count indictment against Johnson following July deliberations.
Johnson had been listed among the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders prior to his Sept. 8, 2022 arrest in Rosenberg.
In 1982, Johnson had been convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl, putting him on the list of people required to register their address and, in this case he stands accused of “providing a service in a residence of another person without supervision.”
Johnson had received a 10-year-prison sentence for the sexual assault, but was released in less than that time. Soon, he was back in trouble.
On Sept. 10, 1991, Johnson was convicted of murder in Harris County and received a life sentence.
His time behind bars, however, only lasted until 2013 when he was paroled and may have returned to Wharton.
He was listed as wanted again, this time for a parole violation, on Jan. 31, 2022, and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for failure to register on March 15, 2022.
A task force found Johnson in Rosenberg on Sept. 8, 2022 and he was taken back into custody.
