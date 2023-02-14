The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office will soon replace outdated dash cams and body cams following approval Monday by the commissioners court to complete the purchase from Coban Technologies for about $200,000.
Last month Sheriff Shannon Srubar approached the commissioners about the need to replace the cameras after Watchguard, the brand the department has been using, was purchased by Motorola, which deemed the Watchguard products obsolete and will no longer service them. At that time, the commissioners granted Srubar permission to seek a $33,000 grant to replace some of the body cams. The remaining money will come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Srubar had researched the cameras and ones used by nearby law enforcement agencies and found Coban to be the best deal. Before the commissioners could approve the purchase, Srubar was reminded that in order to use ARPA funds he first had to get bids, which he said he would do.
The commissioners voted unanimously to go with the Coban bid.
On their next agenda item, the commissioners took the usual step of transferring pay grades from the jail budget to the sheriff’s office budget in order to give three deputies a raise.
“Commissioners, our Sheriff, Shannon Srubar, is seeking court approval to do something rare and unusual and something I probably would never want to do again, as I do not want to create a precedent,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “But we’ve talked about this. Our sheriff has unused pay scales in his jail budget at approximately $7,942.06 plus benefits. And he’s seeking court permission to transfer the value of those steps over and across from the jail budget into his separate sheriff’s office budget in order to award approximately $2,500 pay increases plus benefits to each of three separate deputies.
“These three deputies did receive the base $3,500 pay increase that all county employees received in 2023, but these three did not receive any additional salary increases that a number of his patrol deputies and correctional staff did. The reason I am inclined to support this transfer of the funds across two separate budgets is … this will use up all of his remaining outstanding unused pay grades and steps. So there won’t be any more there.”
Spenrath credited Srubar for his creativity and shifting pay grades to meet salary demands of his department.
“So it’s never a good idea, but he’s using up the pay grades,” Spenrath said. “And he has three very deserving individuals and he used a lot of his own pay grades to give out most of his additional funds. And so I think it’s a good move. And we definitely need to keep these employees. So I’m supporting you, Sheriff, on this. I don’t want to create a precedent but I’m supporting you.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to make the change.
