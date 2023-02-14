The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office will soon replace outdated dash cams and body cams following approval Monday by the commissioners court to complete the purchase from Coban Technologies for about $200,000.

Last month Sheriff Shannon Srubar approached the commissioners about the need to replace the cameras after Watchguard, the brand the department has been using, was purchased by Motorola, which deemed the Watchguard products obsolete and will no longer service them. At that time, the commissioners granted Srubar permission to seek a $33,000 grant to replace some of the body cams. The remaining money will come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

