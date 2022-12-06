Rail traffic to expand through Wharton County

Residents of Wharton County can expect to see an increase in railroad traffic in the coming months following the buyout of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific and the completion of a project to double-track the route through Wharton.
An update on the railroad activity was given to the Wharton Lions Club Nov. 16 by Pablo Gonzales Sr., a Corpus Christi-based sales executive in chemical and petroleum refined fuels for KCS. In a 30-minute talk he touched on a number of things going on in the rail industry both locally and internationally.
The merger of the two railroads will create the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and strengthen the connection from Mexico to Canada.
“So this community is going to see more traffic of rail,” Gonzales said. “But it’s going to be better rail. What we don’t want to have in the rail industry are slow trains. Why? Because it creates anxiety, right? When you’re sitting there and you’re thinking of, ‘I gotta wait for the train’ it creates anxiety. So there’s a lot of being a good neighbor. We’re investing really deeply as the KCS. Right now, this merger doesn’t go through until February, or it gets finalized. It’s in the throes of everything that’s in this package. But we’re already doubling down on our Rosenberg hub that pretty much goes all the way south to Victoria.”
He explained that instead of seeing more trains, fewer longer ones will be able to go through, minimizing the number of traffic disruptions.
“When we lengthen out the sidings, you can make a bigger, longer train so that you don’t run two or three back-to-back and you make this big 10,000-foot train that would have been three 3,000-foot trains,” he said.
He was asked what can be done locally to reduce the impacts of the trains because developers are building homes near the tracks.
“Who’s gonna want to build those houses, or buy those houses, you know, if we’re getting a train every hour?” he was asked.
“Great point. There are a lot of places that establish quiet zones,” he said. “But there is a certain recipe that goes to that, because what you want to do is … know in advance, ‘hey, there’s a train coming,’ right? Most places, you have cantilevers and cross bucks coming down, or the flashing lights, we also have to protect the public in that sense. But when developers do start selling right up against the railroad, it’s also the thought of, ‘hey, there’s trains that are gonna go through here.’ You can have 15 trains go through in the day, nobody bats an eye, but you’re at 2 a.m., that one train, that one night train, blows the horn, you get a call.”
He urged people to contact the Texas Department of Transportation to talk about rail crossings and quiet zones.
Gonzales explained that the merged railroads will connect ports in southern Mexico, up through Texas and the ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, and Port Arthur, up to Kansas City, and on to Chicago. From there it splits, reaching destinations across southern Canada and upper New England. He said that has huge implications for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.
He also explained that railroads and the U.S. Navy are the largest consumers of diesel in the country. He said the major railroads are looking to convert from diesel to hydrogen to power the trains.
“So without getting too nerdy, I see hydrogen at some point in the future, displacing diesel … If you take a kilogram of hydrogen versus a kilogram of another fuel, hydrogen wins all day, bro, you’re done. But the problem with hydrogen is that if you were trying to bring a kilogram of let’s say, coal, it would fit in my hand to hold up a kilogram of coal, right? A kilogram of hydrogen would fill this room. It’s just gas. So the way that technology is working, compressing and getting into it various forms like ammonia, ammonia has a lot of hydrogen in it, but you don’t want ammonia around people because it’ll burn your lungs. So we are testing out hydrogen locomotives right now … this is called fuel displacement,” he said.
He said the technology is still in early stages of development.
“It takes fuel to make fuel. Weirdest concept. And it costs more to make this new fuel,” he said. “This is hydrogen. But the benefit that we get when it burns or when it’s being used as fuel, that’s all you get. It’s clean.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.