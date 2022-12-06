Rail traffic to expand through Wharton County

Pablo Gonzales Sr., a Corpus Christi-based sales executive in chemical and petroleum refined fuels for Kansas City Southern gives an update on railroad projects to the Wharton Lions Club Nov. 16.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Residents of Wharton County can expect to see an increase in railroad traffic in the coming months following the buyout of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific and the completion of a project to double-track the route through Wharton.

An update on the railroad activity was given to the Wharton Lions Club Nov. 16 by Pablo Gonzales Sr., a Corpus Christi-based sales executive in chemical and petroleum refined fuels for KCS. In a 30-minute talk he touched on a number of things going on in the rail industry both locally and internationally.

