County may expand no-through truck traffic zones

This map provided by Wharton County shows the roads already designated as no-through truck traffic zones along with the proposal to include CR 410.

 Phillip Spenrath

The Wharton County Commissioners created no-through truck traffic zones on certain county roads southeast of El Campo at their meeting two weeks ago.

On Monday the commissioners adopted regulations for the zones, including setting the fine for violations at $200. They also scheduled a public hearing next month to consider adding a portion of CR 410 to the zone.

