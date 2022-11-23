When everyone’s counting their blessings is when El Campo and Wharton civic groups think of blessing others with a free Thanksgiving meal.
Going on 24 years now, El Campo Community Events plans to serve up more than 1,750 meals at the annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Dinner, held at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
Wharton will celebrate the annual Feast of Sharing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until food runs out, on Thanksgiving Day at the Holy Family Church, Family Life Center, 2011 Briar Lane. About 600 are expected to attend.
Organizers encourage all those wanting to enjoy a warm meal and companionship for the holiday to make sure they visit one of the community meals. Neither is for the needy, but instead for those who want to share their holiday with a community, groups of gathered friends or those who may soon become friends.
“It is with an attitude of gratitude that we serve our community,” El Campo coordinator Hector Gutierrez said, adding that “community partners make the event possible.”
The El Campo dinner is looking for volunteers and donations. Gutierrez asks that donations be made payable to El Campo Community Events. There is an account set up to accept donations at First State Bank in El Campo. Donations are tax deductible.
People looking to volunteer or donate food can contact Gutierrez at 979-543-5073.
“We always have high school clubs and church parishioners volunteering for the event, but we could always use more,” Wharton feast volunteer coordinator Richard Zahn said.
Volunteers will prepare and serve a traditional home cooked holiday dinner to the elderly and needy of Wharton and surrounding communities.
“We’re still looking for homemade dessert donations,” Zahn said.
Volunteers are needed all week to prepare the meal. For more information or to volunteer, call Zahn at 979-533-0428.
