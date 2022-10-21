Levee project delayed to next year

Andy Park, a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, left, and Gwyneth Teves, Wharton’s planning and development director, explain how part of the proposed levee system will work in Wharton during a public update meeting Monday at the Wharton Civic Center.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The first phase of the levee project designed to protect much of Wharton from flooding from the Colorado River, Caney Creek, and Peach Creek has been musseled into next year.

According to Andy Park, a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the discovery of two species of mussels that are about to be added to the endangered species list were found in the Colorado River, delaying the start of the first phase of the levee project to next year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.