Levee project delayed to next year

The first phase of the levee project designed to protect much of Wharton from flooding from the Colorado River, Caney Creek, and Peach Creek has been musseled into next year.
According to Andy Park, a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the discovery of two species of mussels that are about to be added to the endangered species list were found in the Colorado River, delaying the start of the first phase of the levee project to next year.
“We are looking to start construction probably late spring, early summer next year,” Park said Monday at a community update meeting at the Wharton Civic Center.
He told the group of about 30 people that the mussels that were found have been relocated and that environmental clearance is needed before the project can move forward.
“So, we are renewing the contract acquisition, we plan to put it back out (to bid) in a couple months,” he said.
He explained that the first contract was lost due to delays when the mussels were found and other problems that surfaced regarding easements with the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We had we had a contract; we had to stop it,” he said. “Part of our concerns were mussels. Because two mussels that were not an endangered species list popped up. And they were proposed for the list. It’s a fawnsfoot and the Texas pimpleback.”
Park’s presentation was frequently hijacked by questions from the audience, mostly related to the second phase of the project which includes levees and channels to the north and west sides of Wharton along Caney and Peach creeks and the Baughman Slough. Several people asking questions or making comments wanted to know how the project would impact areas outside Wharton and the project area, especially upstream to the northwest around Glen Flora and Egypt.
Park said that while he often agreed with their suggestions that he couldn’t do anything about it because Wharton County and the smaller towns have not contracted with the Corps of Engineers and that any additional work was beyond the purview of the project.
“There are multiple, multiple stakeholders; the City of Wharton, us – the Corps of Engineers, TxDOT, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Kansas City Southern Railroad … all working together to try and work and help develop the city in certain spots,” Park said.
Park and Gwyneth Teves, Wharton’s planning and development director, said there are multiple projects going on around Wharton and they all impact the levee project. Among them are the U.S. Highway 59/Interstate 69 widening project, the FM 1301 extension to Highway 59, the addition of a parallel train tracks through town by Kansas City Southern Railroad, and drainage work being done by the county.
“We are protecting certain portions of the city. We are not trying to cover the entire portion there. We’re trying to do what we can with the resources we have,” Park explained.
He said in an ideal world that the project would be bigger in scope and include many of the things being suggested by the audience, but that was not reality.
“Like I said, if we have maximum resources, unlimited resources, we would probably be moving Wharton up by 20 feet or move the Colorado River. It’d be great if we had unlimited resources, but we don’t. So we got to maximize on what we can with what we have,” he said.
When questioned about flooding, Park said there will still be some. He said some places outside the protection of the levee that already flood might see slightly increased flooding because of the levee.
“The flooding in that area down by the railroad tracks, it will still flood there, correct,” he said. “The levee is not going to … cause it to be worse, it’s actually going to protect the railroad tracks and stuff on the east side of the railroad tracks, it’s going to divert back into Baughman Slough. Water is going to push toward that way. Baughman Slough will be widened so it has more capacity so that the water should be maintained into Baughman Slough at a certain point for 100-year flood. And that will allow the water to pass downstream.
“So, what I’m saying is the railroad tracks are not going to stop or reduce the flooding, it’s going to push some water toward Baughman Slough, which will be widened, which will increase the capacity. That’s where the additional flood capacity is going to come from.”
Park said the levee will not protect Wharton from another Hurricane Harvey type event.
“We’re not going to stop nature,” he said. “You’re not going to stop flooding, you’re not going to stop Mother Nature. What we’re trying to do is mitigate. Alright, so certain levels of protection. You’re gonna protect properties and people and a certain portion … You can only do you can only do so much ... we are trying to mitigate for 100-year flood.”
County resident Tommy Mahalitc expressed a lot of concern about the impact the levee will have on the Rusk property around the Buc-ee’s convenience store and the area around Glen Flora.
“You should not take the Rusk property you should leave that in the floodplain if you’re gonna build the levee and move it closer to the highway there’s nothing there but pasture,” he said.
Teves pointed to a map and explained, “The levee will just run along a portion of it and cut over to (FM) 102. So the original intention was to go out towards Helena. However, they shortened that link back to tie into Caney Creek right here behind … Walmart,” Teves said. “They’re going to tie into Caney Creek right here. That is the intention. So this portion of the Rusk property is still going to be completely open, there won’t be any impact.”
Former Wharton Mayor Domingo Montalvo, who currently chairs the I-69 Advisory Committee and has been involved in levee discussions for several years, said it’s up to the county and other entities to step up to the plate like Wharton did.
“Now it’s up to the county. We didn’t keep anybody in the dark, because we built a coalition of over 65 counties and cities,” he said. “Because whatever you do down here affects up here, wherever you do up here, effects down here. So we set out about bringing about projects … to help mitigate. The reason why Wharton got the project was, if you can envision this, when that river comes down, we’re like a funnel. And that funnel comes down to point. So we have the most to lose. So our project was scored very high.”
Montalvo said talks have gone on long enough and that it’s time for action.
“There are some fixes out there, but the county needs to follow the roadmap that the city has already laid in order to move forward,” he said. “Now, there’s going to be a lot of roadblocks. It takes a lot of work. But you have to start at some point. This project is over 20 years or more. So you can see that it just isn’t going to happen overnight. But you have to start somewhere in order to move forward.”
According to Park, there are four major features of the Wharton levee project.
“The Colorado River Phase 1 construction limits are along the Colorado River and consist of a levee system, five interior drainage sumps, and a drainage system under Hughes Street,” he said after the meeting.
The first phase of the project is a levee along the Colorado River from U.S. Highway 59 to Business 59 at Dinosaur Park.
“Colorado Phase 2 is a levee extension from Colorado River Phase 1 to the northwest and southeast that currently includes an interior drainage sump and drainage system under Polk Street,” Park said. “Baughman Slough is a levee system and channel widening to the north of Wharton. And Santa Fe Ditch is an outfall and embankment reconstruction with bank armoring to the southeast of Wharton that provides drainage from the city back into the Colorado River.”
Currently the entire project is scheduled to be complete in 2028.
