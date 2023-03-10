Hundreds of people had a really groovy time Thursday night as the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture held its 104th annual banquet with a far out 1960s theme.
Tie-dye clothes and peace symbols were prevalent at the Wharton Civil Center as the chamber honored three community leaders for exceptional service to the community. Receiving awards were Wharton ISD math specialist Fritz Zarate as the Educator of the Year, Wharton Lions Club President Karen Smith with the Community Service Award, and Russ Baird of Baird Properties as the Business of the Year.
“I am honored and I am very appreciative for this award,” Zarate said. “I thank the Lord for the gifts that he has bestowed upon me. We can do everything within human abilities to reach for the stars. But at the end of the day, it’s his decision what happens. I will continue to do my best for this community with the love and support of my wife and my family and my friends. You know, I’m really humbled.”
Smith was recognized for a wide range of volunteer work she has done in the community.
“I’d like to thank the Wharton Chamber of Commerce for recognizing my efforts and giving me this award,” she said. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve and make a difference in others’ lives. I’d like to thank my family for their support and encouragement. Without them I would not be able to do what I do.”
Baird, who has been rehabilitating buildings he owns downtown, thanked his wife and his friend David Bucek for their support.
“David is indeed a wonderful person to help with downtown Wharton. I’d like everybody to keep your eyes on downtown Wharton because it is changing. A lot of people doing a lot of good things,” he said.
Debbie Cenko served as the master of ceremonies and Shannon Haltom gave a brief presentation on the Billie H. Jones Leadership Academy coming up. Guests were able to participate in a silent auction to help raise funds for the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.