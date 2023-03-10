Hundreds of people had a really groovy time Thursday night as the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture held its 104th annual banquet with a far out 1960s theme.

Tie-dye clothes and peace symbols were prevalent at the Wharton Civil Center as the chamber honored three community leaders for exceptional service to the community. Receiving awards were Wharton ISD math specialist Fritz Zarate as the Educator of the Year, Wharton Lions Club President Karen Smith with the Community Service Award, and Russ Baird of Baird Properties as the Business of the Year.

