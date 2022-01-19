The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is holding a free job fair in February, both online and in-person.
The virtual event will take place Feb. 11-14 at wrksolutions.easyvirtualfair.com/prefair. Employers wanting to conduct virtual interviews, visit wrksolutions.getyourbooth.com.
The in-person job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St. It’s recommended to dress for interviews and have resumes with you. For those going in person, separate rooms will be available for interviews.
Sponsors of the job fair are Workforce Solutions, the Wharton Economic Development Corp., the City Development Corporation of El Campo, the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and the El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
Call 979-532-0999 for more information.
