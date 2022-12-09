Satterfield now faces one of three murder charges

Although accused of killing three people, Robert Allen Satterfield’s postponed trial, not likely to restart for one to three months, now only involves the alleged murder of a child.
The change, done without announcement by the Wharton County District Attorney’s office, doesn’t alter the fact that, if convicted, the 41-year-old defendant could be sentenced to die.
District Attorney Dawn Allison declined comment on the decision not to prosecute the murders of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; or Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; of Angleton saying only, “Due to the seriousness of this case, I just don’t want to say anything that could cause additional delays or jeopardize the outcome of this case until resolved.”
Wharton County 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp, who is presiding, however, confirmed the case before him now involves just the death of the couple’s son, 5-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr.
“The State is only pursuing one alleged offense in this trial — capital murder of a child. The allegations in the indictments alleging offenses against adults are not being pursued by the prosecution at this time,” Clapp said.
During a pre-trial court hearing Dec. 1, defense attorney Scott Pawgan told the court the DA office’s decision hampered defense efforts, and was done “to try to take away our ability to make any claims or defenses regarding self-defense.”
In response to the limiting of the trial’s scope, the defense argued without success that the other two murders could not be discussed during the trial.
The three were shot and killed June 13, 2018, and Satterfield was arrested the next day by the Rosenberg Police Department on a drug charge. He was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail when the partially burned bodies were found three days later in a burn pit off Floyd Road outside Burr in East Wharton County.
Although no information has been released about how the family came to be in Burr, it’s believed Hudson knew Satterfield before June 13, 2018.
The family’s car was found in Rosenberg about the same time and the man driving it was arrested on a charge not related to the murders.
Public defenders Brian Lacour, lead counsel, along with Susan Anderson and Scott Pawgan were granted a hearing in the 13th District Court of Appeals Dec. 2. The defense is requesting the right to do their own review of DNA testing of the gun believed to to be the murder weapon, a knife, and other items.
The DA’s office response is due in the 13th District Court Monday, Dec. 12. No schedule has been set on when the court will consider the request, whether it will call an in-person hearing or issue a ruling.
Prosecutors spent more than a month selecting the trial jury, using an individual interview process to narrow down the pool of less than 500 originally answering the summons that went out to 1,500 Wharton County residents.
The selected jury with four alternates was seated, but not sworn in, on Dec. 2. At this point, those individuals are still expected to serve when the case returns to the 329th District Court.
However, if the case is delayed for an extended time, Judge Clapp will have to decide if those jurors will still serve or if the selection process should begin once more.
