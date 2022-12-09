Satterfield now faces one of three murder charges

Robert Allen Satterfield

Although accused of killing three people, Robert Allen Satterfield’s postponed trial, not likely to restart for one to three months, now only involves the alleged murder of a child.

The change, done without announcement by the Wharton County District Attorney’s office, doesn’t alter the fact that, if convicted, the 41-year-old defendant could be sentenced to die.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.