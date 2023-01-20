Three people were arrested Tuesday by Wharton County Sheriff’s Office deputies for allegedly attempting to steal diesel using “skimmer” cards at the Loves Truck Stop in Hungerford.
Deputies were dispatched to the truck stop at approximately 5:30 p.m.
“It was reported that multiple subjects were attempting to use ‘skimmer’ cards at multiple diesel pumps to steal fuel,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “As deputies arrived, 44-year-old Roberto Arizone Marin of Houston and 30-year-old Luis Mancias of Katy began to evade deputies on foot.
“Deputies were able to quickly capture Mancias. They lost sight of Marin, but later captured him on the newly constructed US Highway 59 feeder road. As Mancias was running across the parking lot, he threw several credit cards into the air attempting to destroy/discard evidence.”
The department said 50-year-old Luis Angel Fernandez Enamorado of Houston was also identified as being involved in the thefts and was arrested by deputies.
The sheriff’s office said $647.83 worth of diesel was pumped using stolen/fraudulent credit cards.
“The vehicles used in the commission of these crimes were all equipped with external diesel tanks to store the stolen fuel. The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Comptroller’s Office are all assisting in the investigation,” the release says. “It was determined that the credit cards that Mancias threw as he was running had been re-encoded with account information that had not been placed on the cards by the issuing banks or financial institutions.”
The three men were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony; fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information, a third-degree felony, and theft of property between $100 and $750, a Class B misdemeanor. Mancias was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony. Both Mancias and Enamorado were charged with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor. They were transported to the Wharton County Jail and booked in by jail staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.