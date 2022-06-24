WEDCO gets update on restaurant, floodplain maps

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation received a report Monday that an undisclosed fast-food restaurant has purchased property in Wharton and will likely break ground within the year.
The report was given by Chris Bontrager of Retail Strategies during the regular monthly meeting of the WEDC at the Wharton Civic Center.
“But as you can see in the agenda … highlighting that one fast food restaurant that has closed on the property, you guys know which one I’m talking about, that’s been in progress for quite a while now. But they have secured the property and they’ve closed on it. And so within the next year, we should have vertical construction on that. So that’s yet to be announced. And we don’t want to prematurely announce that for them but they have secured their real estate,” Bontrager said.
Floodplain maps
The Wharton EDC discussed a few items during Monday’s meeting. Among them was a request by the City of Wharton to fund $53,000 for its portion of a request to have FEMA revise its floodplain map of the county.
Gwyneth Teves, Wharton’s director of planning and development, made the request to the board.
“Eric Scheibe has contacted the city as well as other agencies on partnering with him to possibly submit to FEMA for a letter of map revision to make an update to the floodplain for parts of Wharton County as well as the City of Wharton,” Teves said.
Scheibe is a consultant who also works on development issues for Wharton County.
Teves said Scheibe reviewed floodplain data after Hurricane Harvey and the completion of the Santa Fe ditch using funding from the Texas Water Development Board. She said the new data supports removing large portions of Wharton from the floodplain, including industrial park land owned by the WEDC.
“It would remove quite a bit of area within the city as well as in y’alls industrial area, which would be beneficial citywide to remove lots of area for development,” she said.
Teves said the proposal right now is to have the city, county, and Pierce Ranch fund the application to FEMA for the map revision while Scheibe looks for other entities to share in the expense. Teves said the city and the ranch would each pay $53,000 and the county, being the largest stakeholder, would pay $100,000.
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath was in the audience and said the county will not participate.
“We’re not participating right now. It’s like our share is $110,000. We don’t have that,” he said. “The other thing is, all of this will be for nothing once the levee is built. And also, there’s no engineering from TxDOT from I-69, which will also act as a dam. And so these figures will be good for the next three or four years and then your $50,000 is gone. So you have to weigh, is it worth for us to spend over $100,000 for something that will be obsolete in four years?”
The Army Corps of Engineers is about to start construction on a levee between the Colorado River and the west side of Wharton. The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of converting U.S. Highway 59 into Interstate 69 as it passes through Wharton County.
Teves said the study is done, it just needs to get through FEMA.
“Yes, there’s a complete study. There’s documentation. We have everything to back it up. It’s just a matter of having the engineering and someone willing to do the work to get it before FEMA, because it is a very arduous and timely process to get that done.”
WECD Executive Director Joshua Owens indicated the EDC is interested in getting the map revision, but no action was taken on it at the meeting.
In other action, the WEDC board:
• Approved the grant application for $1,944.41 for signage at the CrossFit Gym;
• Heard a proposal from Richard Fletcher of HDL Companies regarding providing tax revenue analytics and other similar services to the EDC; and
• Tabled proposals to provide WiFi service in downtown Wharton until a second report is submitted.
