Wharton County business owners interested in retrofitting properties might receive some help from the county court if commissioners approve a proposed PACE resolution Monday.

PACE, or the Property Assessed Clean Energy Act, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2013 allows city and county governments to work with property owners to obtain financing for energy or water saving measures for their commercial, industrial or large multi-family residential buildings and pay them back as part of their property assessment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.