County residents living on FM 1162 east of El Campo will see wind turbines moving in likely before the end of the year that will be powering social media “likes” as opposed to county homes.
With turbine shafts already going up, the 48-turbine Prairie Switch Wind Farm project developed by Triple Oak Power out of Portland Ore. is slated to generate 155mW, enough to power 50,000 homes as reported by their project website.
“We’re just now starting our installations, before it was more earthwork and you’ll see a lot more activity over the coming months,” Exus Managing Partners Construction Manager Colin Martin said.
The project sits on leased land stretching from just south of Pierce south on CR 421 and continuing southeast following the road branching off onto properties on the left and right of CR 421 before the last row of turbines that follow CR 444 to the intersection with CR 421.
The project was acquired by Fengate Asset Management, of Houston, from Triple Oak Power in late 2022 and in a joint agreement announced the usage of the power generated
“As part of this transaction, Fengate and Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta”) signed a long-term power purchase agreement (“PPA”) for 100 percent of the project’s production. Under this PPA, the project will provide new wind energy to support Meta’s operations,” as reported by a Fengate press release.
Meta Platform’s Inc. was formerly known as Facebook and is now the parent company of the social media giant.
Weather is always a concern with construction projects, and this is no different.
“We had some delays in May because of all the rainfall but, believe it or not, we’re still on schedule and the completion date we have planned is Nov. 13, that’s our final certification date. It’ll most likely be [finished] before Christmas,” Martin said.
Alternative projects have, as of late, inspired ire from the local population, with individuals and groups.
United Ag General Manager Jimmy Roppolo made his concerns known about the loss of agricultural land at the co-op’s annual meeting last week and, as recently as late March, residents came to the commissioners court to ask about regulations on alternative energy projects.
The word from local government wasn’t as supportive as some were expecting, with county officials saying that, as long as all pertinent laws were being followed, nothing could be done.
Thursday, County Judge Phillip Spenrath told the Leader-News, “I am not familiar with [the FM 1162 wind development. No there are no permitting or county pre-requisites that I am aware of. The developers usually get with each commissioner concerning potential road damage ... Lastly, no abatement’s from the county.”
