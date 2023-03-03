Chamber honoring three at banquet Thursday

The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is honoring, from the left, Russ Baird, Fritz Zarate, and Karen Smith at the annual Chamber Banquet on Thursday, March 9.

You can get your groove back next Thursday, March 9, as the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture holds its 104th Annual Banquet and honors three of Wharton’s finest citizens with awards for Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, and the Community Service Award.

Guests are invited to put on bell-bottoms and tie-died clothing and let their hair down as the theme this year is The Groovy ’60s. DJ Pennington will bring the flashbacks with era-appropriate music.

