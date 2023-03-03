Chamber honoring three at banquet Thursday

You can get your groove back next Thursday, March 9, as the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture holds its 104th Annual Banquet and honors three of Wharton’s finest citizens with awards for Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, and the Community Service Award.
Guests are invited to put on bell-bottoms and tie-died clothing and let their hair down as the theme this year is The Groovy ’60s. DJ Pennington will bring the flashbacks with era-appropriate music.
The honoree for Business of the Year is Baird Properties and owner Russ Baird. Baird started and ran HealthStar International, Inc., and now restores and remodels buildings in Wharton that he has owned for more than 20 years.
Educator of the Year is Fritz Zarate, a math specialist for K-12 and educator of more than 20 years. Zarate has been named Teacher of the Year, Wharton Junior High Teacher of the Year and WISD Secondary Teacher of the Year and was named Educator of the Year for the Edwards Ministerial Association Image Awards in 2022.
“I am honored and humbled by this award,” Zarate said. “My family and I appreciate the members of this community. I hope to be able to continue to serve for the long term.”
The Community Service award goes to Karen Smith for her work volunteering and serving as Wharton Lions Club president. Smith has been employed at JM Eagle for the last 21 years as safety manager.
