El Campo man gets 45 years for sex assaults

An El Campo man pleaded guilty to two counts of continuous sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child on Monday, Feb. 28, in front of visiting Judge Russell Lloyd.
“These crimes have likely taken place over years,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
Bernardo Cruz Rodriguez Jr., 43, was sentenced to 45 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in 22 years when he is 65.
Several victims and their families met in the Wharton County Courthouse’s 329th District Courtroom to ensure that their statements were added to Rodriguez’s legal record.
Five victims either spoke or produced written statements.
Rodriguez sat next to his council, John Paul Cedillo, at the defendants’ table during the hearing. His gaze repeatedly fell to the floor while his victims spoke on the effects of his crimes, his face half covered by a white mask.
One of his teenage victims had stern words for the defendant.
“I want you to look at me. You deserve everything you get. You ruined my life and these other lives,” she said.
Four other teenage girls echoed themes of trust betrayed in their statements to the court.
“All I want is to go to college and get to start my family. I want to be free,” said one victim in a statement read by Assistant District Attorney Cristine Patty.
Rodriguez’s victims spoke for around an hour, the court gallery filled with crying friends and family.
“I know you don’t like sitting in chains, but we need closure,” another victim said standing before the court.
The defendant did not make a comment to the victims or the court.
Rodriguez was arrested July 9, 2018, on four counts of indecency with a child and two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14 and had been in Wharton County Jail since in lieu of $700,000 in bonds.
