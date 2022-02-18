Early voting continues for primaries

With two elections coming up soon, it could get confusing as who is on what ballot.
To help clarify some of the confusion, here is the pertinent information voters need to know.
March 1 primaries
Early voting for the March 1 Democratic and Republican primaries continues through Friday, Feb. 25.
Only about 800 of the county’s 25,710 registered voters had cast primary ballots by the time polls opened Friday.
“I’m a little surprised. It’s slow ... not even a hundred (voters) a day,” Wharton County Elections Official Cindy Richter said Thursday. “But I think it will pick up. People are picking up sample ballots.”
The primaries cover national, state, regional and county offices. Party winners will advance to face each other in the November election. In Wharton County, there are no Democratic candidates for the county contests. Republicans have one local contested race, the one to replace retiring County Treasurer Donna Thornton. Seeking the nomination are Christina Lynch Albrecht, an auditor in the county’s auditing office, and Audrey Wessels Scearce, city secretary for East Bernard. The winner of the primary will take office in Jan. 1, 2023.
Regionally, Republican voters will be choosing between District 22 U.S. Rep. Troy E. Nehls and challenger Gregory Jonathan Thorne. The winner will face Democrat Jamie Kaye Jordan in November.
Early voting
Early voting runs through Feb. 25 with Election Day on Tuesday, March 1.
To vote early in person, registered voters may vote at a location convenient to them.
Early voting locations in Wharton County are:
Wharton County Annex D, classroom 116, 315 E. Milam St., Wharton
El Campo Library, 200 W. Church St., El Campo
East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside Drive, East Bernard
The hours are:
Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
May 7 city, school board, WCJC elections
As of Friday afternoon, just hours before the 5 p.m. filing deadline closed, five people had filed for positions on city council. They are Mayor Tim Barker, Councilmember Place 2 Steve Schneider, Councilmember Place 4 Don Mueller, Councilmember At Large Place 6 Alice Heard-Roberts, and her challenger, Larry Pitman.
Filing for the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees are:
Position 3: Ann Witt, Steven Roberts, and Jim Smith.
Position 4: Doris Houseworth Teague and Ressa Zambrano.
Incumbents Christine Stransky and Rachel Rust have not filed for re-election as of press time.
Filing for positions on the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees election to be held on May 7 are:
Position 1: Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry
Position 2: Larry Sitka
Position 9: Ed Cavey, Bret Macha, and Jack Moses
