In the confusing parlance of government accounting, the Wharton City Council voted Monday to raise taxes by lowering them.

The council formally adopted the 2022-2023 budget and set the tax rate at $.41761 per $100 of valuation. The tax rate is a drop from $.41917 this year, but higher than the no new revenue rate of $.37763 – the rate at which the city would collect the same amount of tax revenue from the same properties. “I move that the property tax rate be increased by the adoption of the tax rate of $0.41761, which is effectively a 10.5% increase in the tax rate,” Councilmember Donald Mueller said.

