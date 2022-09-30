In the confusing parlance of government accounting, the Wharton City Council voted Monday to raise taxes by lowering them.
The council formally adopted the 2022-2023 budget and set the tax rate at $.41761 per $100 of valuation. The tax rate is a drop from $.41917 this year, but higher than the no new revenue rate of $.37763 – the rate at which the city would collect the same amount of tax revenue from the same properties. “I move that the property tax rate be increased by the adoption of the tax rate of $0.41761, which is effectively a 10.5% increase in the tax rate,” Councilmember Donald Mueller said.
Both the budget and tax rate were unanimously passed by the council. The $21,753,502 budget includes a 3% pay increase for employees and raises rates for water, sewer, and trash. It is $3.65 million more than the current budget.
City Finance Director Joan Andel explained after the meeting that the tax rate has to be considered raising taxes even though the tax rate dropped because the rate the city set was higher than the no new revenue rate, which is determined by the Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector. She said anyone whose property value rose will see an increase in their tax bill while those whose value stayed the same or went down will see a decrease.
The council approved a variance to allow construction of a building across a property line before having the two properties replatted first. Alejandro Vargas owns the properties at 817 East Milam St. and wants to get a commercial building built quickly because of rising construction costs. He proposes doing the replat afterward.
“Where we’re at now we kinda need the variance because right now it’s kind of getting kind of expensive to build everything,” Vargas said. “We wanted to do it right now, and then later on down the line we wanted to do the replat once we got enough money to do that. But they did tell us it was going to be about $100,000 just to build the buildings at first and then later on about maybe six months ... do the replat.”
Gwyneth Teves, the city’s director of planning and development, said the planning commission recommended the variance, but that she would prefer the replat first.
“Anybody that’s coming in for commercial construction, we have asked them to replat versus getting variances to build up the property line,” she said.
After questioning by members of the council, she said it could be done either way, but that the replat must be completed before the property could be sold again.
“Since the building would be on top of the property line, if they were to sell the property in the future if for whatever reason they do not complete the replat it would have to be completed prior to that before they could sell,” she said.
Council members asked Teves how much money it would take and how long the replat process would be.
“They would have to get with a surveyor. It would also cost approximately $2,500 extra to get it replatted plus the filing fee,” Teves said.
She said the surveyor would have to draw up the replat and it would have to come back before planning commission and city council.
The council voted to approve the variance, with Councilmember Terry Freese voting against.
