As the former 9-Point Grain silos burnt to the ground Thursday afternoon, El Campo residents near the former plant began to worry as they watched the response.
While the flames were roaring, with the dry weather recently, the fire leapt the boundaries of the plant and started creeping up the block, just feet away from houses.
“It doesn’t feel good, this is serious stuff,” Rodney Vernon said, standing near his house watching firefighters from around the county fight the blaze.
Vernon, along with several other El Campo residents, could do nothing but watch as the blaze chewed through the silos and then made its way into an empty lot filled with brush and trash.
“Any time you see that smoke and those flames get close to homes, you get a little nervous. I’m hoping and praying that they can get everything under control,” Vernon said.
As black plumes rose above the tree tops and the fire roared on, some stood and watched in shock, others took video, but for at least two, they decided to try and help in any way they could.
Esmeralda Zamora and Valentina Garcia from outside of their church, Iglesia Fuentes De Agua Viva, stretched their hands in the direction of the silo and began praying for the safety of the first responders and asking God to help to get the blaze under control.
After seeing flames jump onto another part of the street near their church, but away from the firemen, the duo leapt into action and started filling buckets with water and dumping them on small hot spots to try and keep them from growing into another problem.
“Even if it doesn’t do much compared to the firefighters, we just wanted to do our part to help,” Zamora said. “We’re grateful that God was here for us.”
Ultimately the fire did get under control, however, the fire had stretched as close as 20 feet from the front yards of a row of houses along West First Street.
After a few hours, the blaze was put out and no houses were damaged and no citizens were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.