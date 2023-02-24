Ed Gordon is currently the chief investigator for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, managing a staff of 21 investigators, but he still maintains his ranching roots in Wharton.
The Wharton native and 1975 graduate has always been a rancher and still maintains a small herd of cattle on about 350 acres near town. He and his sisters also help their parents, Edward and Mary Gordon, with their ranch operations.
“So basically, my goal was I was going to school to be a veterinarian. So I actually worked at a veterinary clinic half a day and went to school half a day. And wanted to be a vet ever since I was 12 years old,” he said.
When he was 9 years old he became involved in 4-H and later FFA where he showed steers and chickens. He was also involved in the school’s arts club. After graduation Gordon enrolled at Wharton County Junior College and it was there he found a part-time job as a night security guard patrolling the dorms. On one of his first nights on patrol, he was contacted by Wharton Police Officer Craig Weathers who wanted to know what he was doing. That formed a lasting friendship.
“Other officers would come by there when I was working. And that relationship grew into me coming out on Friday, Saturday nights and just run with the Wharton Police Department. I got to know all the officers, man, my desire just totally shifted to where I just wanted to be a police officer,” Gordon said.
He did ride-alongs with officers and soaked up everything he could about law enforcement. The department wanted to hire him, but the city council balked at his age, which was 19 at the time.
“They said that’s putting a kid out there with a gun,” he recalled.
Gordon’s reputation, however, got him noticed in Kendleton.
“I was actually contacted by then-Police Chief Dean Milton,” Gordon said.
At the time the Kendleton department had a chief, a retired Houston Police Department sergeant, and a part-time officer. Milton took Gordon under his wing and coached him along.
“We talked and he said, ‘I know you’re trying to get in law enforcement and you’re having a tough time getting in there because your age and you haven’t gone to a police academy,’” Gordon said.
Milton told him that being a young African American, and with his background and reputation, that he could go far.
“So he said, ‘I will help you. And the only thing that I ask is I like for you to come out and ride with us every now and then. We want to get to know you,’” Gordon said.
A few months later Milton made him a reserve officer so he could get a commission. He also arranged for Gordon to enter the Harris County Sheriff’s Academy at the city’s expense.
“I went to the academy and it was a full-time academy. It was, oh man, it was tough. The first day you got there, first thing you heard was, ‘your books are in route, but they’re not here. But that’s not going to stop us from doing the academy. So, you need to make sure you take good notes,’” he said.
After graduation, Gordon received several job offers and accepted one at the Angleton Police Department. That caused Milton to approach the Kendleton City Council about creating a position for him. Gordon was thankful, but felt obliged to keep his commitment to Angleton.
“So I had decided that, you know, they reached out and they helped me when nobody else would. So I came back and told him that I would take the part-time position, and I just I felt a need to at least give them a year of service to show my appreciation for what they did for me,” Gordon said.
He eventually hired on full time in Kendleton working nights.
“Actually, I got Officer of the Year working for the City of Kendlton for making so many drug busts and stuff like that on (U.S. Highway) 59 through the 100 Club,” he said.
After a year, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office came calling and lured him away. Then-Sheriff Ervin Hurta called him in to talk.
“I heard a lot of good things about you. My guys talk big about you and we want to offer you a job,” Hurta told him.
Although Gordon was reluctant to leave Kendleton, he accepted the position.
“I was the only African American in the sheriff’s department at the time,” Gordon said. “I was brought in and I was welcomed. The guys worked with me. They trained me, they pushed me, and … I gained so much experience.”
That experience led him to his next job with the Stafford Police Department.
“And I stayed with that for, I guess a year. My dad was having a tough time. He was dealing with some health issues,” Gordon said.
Feeling the call to come back and help at the ranch brought Gordon back to Wharton. He hired on with the police department and after a couple months was promoted to sergeant. He stayed there for a while until his now ex-wife, Sheila, got sick.
“I was married at the time. My wife got real ill had a lot of medical problems. Hospitals, facilities and stuff in Wharton just couldn’t do a whole lot for her. We were going back and forth (to Houston). And it was it was so much that I had decided I need to go back. I need to move back closer towards Houston. Because she needs to be closer to better hospitals and doctors and stuff like that,” he said.
Although Stafford had a no re-hire policy, the chief made an exception for Gordon based on his reason for leaving.
“Later I got promoted to a field training officer where I trained all the new officers coming in,” he said.
What he really wanted, however, was to be a patrol sergeant. Since those openings were rare, he accepted a promotion to detective and investigated narcotic crimes.
“I was assigned part time to work Fort Bend County’s Major Crime Task Force … That task force later got turned into a narcotics task force and I ended up doing that work in narcotics, full time undercover. Being an investigator was not something I really wanted to do; I still had the desire to be a patrol sergeant. But anyway, I went on,” he said.
While in Stafford, Gordon was twice honored by the 100 Club for his work as a patrol officer and later for his narcotics work. Eventually Gordon was promoted to sergeant and was pulled from investigating narcotics.
In 2004 the city asked him if he would be interested in going through the FBI Academy.
“I filled out the paperwork … and eight months later, I was in route to Quantico, Virginia, where I would be staying for almost three months to go through the academy,” he said. “And that was an experience and probably the biggest highlight of my career.”
After completing the FBI Academy, Gordon decided to complete his college degree, which he did online with Mountain State University. That led to another promotion. As he neared 27 years with Stafford, he realized that he would not have medical benefits when he retired. Fort Bend County, however, offered that and he already had time on the books there, so he left Stafford and returned to the sheriff’s office.
“I was there for about five years and learned about an opening here at the DA’s office,” he said.
He was hired by former DA John Healey, who retired in 2019. Brian Middleton won the election to replace him. Middleton had everyone apply for their position in the office who wanted to stay. Gordon applied and also sought a promotion, which he got. As chief investigator, Gordon was called on to implement many changes and new programs. He helped create and operates the human trafficking, civil rights, gangs, and public integrity divisions.
Despite staying busy managing a staff of 21 that is growing, he still finds time a couple times a week to return to Wharton to work his ranch and help his parents.
“I enjoy it because when I’m out there working it’s a different type of work. It’s hard work, sweating. But the reality is you can’t find me and I’m doing something totally different. It’s just a wonderful mindset,” he said.
His mother is a retired truancy officer for the Wharton ISD, a position she was inspired to take after the district saw the way she handled her son on the one and only time he played hooky to go ride motorbikes.
Throughout his career, Gordon has always been thankful for the opportunities he has been given, and working for Middleton is no different.
“I’m just very, very happy and I owe a lot to Brian Middleton just giving me the opportunity. And he’s done a lot to help develop me,” he said. “I’ve always had visions but never thought you could do … stuff like that. But he’s type person, you could do whatever you want to do. You just got to work for it.”
