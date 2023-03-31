County OKs Operation Lone Star agreement

Wharton County reaffirmed its commitment to Operation Lone Star – the law enforcement taskforce to combat crime related to the border crisis – by approving a revised interlocal agreement that adds two more counties to the coalition.
At Monday’s session of commissioners court, the commissioners unanimously approved adding the Zapata County and Aransas County sheriff’s offices to the organization. In introducing the agenda item, County Judge Phillip Spenrath noted the benefits of Wharton County belonging to the taskforce.
“Back in August of 2022 we formally agreed to, and we’re later successful, in the sheriff of reapplying for another round of Operation Lone Star grant funding,” he said.
The grants helped his department to pay overtime for officers working on Operation Lone Star activities.
“So, 22 jurisdictions, and when we talk about jurisdictions we’re talking about local governments, meaning county and city municipalities coming together realizing that we have a serious problem on the border,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “It’s a tight-knit group that often you’ll see here in Wharton County where you might see a sheriff’s vehicle that belongs to a different county. Understand that we do different task forces in different areas. Sometimes we go south and help those guys out. Sometimes they come here, but what it has become … is a strength in numbers situation.”
Srubar gave the commissioners some statistics about Operation Lone Star activity.
“Between March and October of 2022, you’re looking at several months of activity for this taskforce. We’ve had over 12,000 traffic stops, over 300 pursuits, over 200 bailouts, nearly 2,200 illegal alien apprehensions; other arrests, over 2,000 drug seizures, but the one stat that really sticks out to me is the stolen vehicles that were recovered – 181. In these few months 181 stolen vehicles,” Srubar said. “These vehicles are being stolen out of Houston, taken to the border, and being stripped out to haul, you know, human smuggling loads. So we are proud to be a part of this taskforce. We will continue to help to keep our community safe.”
He clarified that those numbers are across the entire taskforce area, not just Wharton County.
“But keep in mind, that’s not DPS (Department of Public Safety), that’s not federal aid, that is strictly those 22 jurisdictions. And without this taskforce, those numbers wouldn’t exist. So in my opinion, that’s impressive,” Srubar said.
