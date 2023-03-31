County OKs Operation Lone Star agreement

Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar informs the commissioners court about law enforcement statistics from Operation Lone Star.

 Joe Southern

Wharton County reaffirmed its commitment to Operation Lone Star – the law enforcement taskforce to combat crime related to the border crisis – by approving a revised interlocal agreement that adds two more counties to the coalition.

At Monday’s session of commissioners court, the commissioners unanimously approved adding the Zapata County and Aransas County sheriff’s offices to the organization. In introducing the agenda item, County Judge Phillip Spenrath noted the benefits of Wharton County belonging to the taskforce.

