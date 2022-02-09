Former Boling Bulldog standout Billy Waddy died on Jan 21, 2022, at the age of 67, in New Brighton, Minn.
Waddy was a part of the Bulldogs 1972 2A state championship, the first and only in school history.
In the 1972 playoffs, the Bulldogs beat Weimar, Devine, Mathis, Friendswood and Rockwall in the state championship. In the finale, Boling won 20-0, with Waddy scoring the final touchdown in the game.
“He was best when you needed him to be the best when the games were tough and close,” said Jim Williams, who played on Boling’s state championship. Williams was a linebacker and a left tackle and blocked for Waddy. “He and I were captains our senior year. He was not a real vocal person, but when he did speak and when it really counted (everyone listened), he had great leadership.”
After graduating from Boling he went on to play college football for the Colorado Buffaloes. Waddy played four years for the Buffaloes and had 2,012 all-purpose yards, being used as a running back and receiver.
Williams recalled, during Waddy’s first college as a freshman, he ran back the opening kickoff in death valley against the LSU Tigers.
The former Bulldog running back was drafted by the Los Angels Rams in the second round and played seven years in the NFL as a receiver.
One of Waddy’s notable NFL moments came against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1979 divisional playoffs. Waddy hauled in a game-winning 50-yard touchdown from quarterback Vince Ferragamo to seal the win. The Rams would go on to the Super Bowl that year, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19.
Waddy caught six passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns that postseason.
In his seven-year NFL career, Waddy had 1,963 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 120 catches.
“He never changed (after making it big),” Williams said. “He kept his roots and remembered his friends like he never left Boling High.”
Waddy has the 29th most yards and 50th most catches in Rams history which includes the time from when they played in Cleveland and St. Louis.
