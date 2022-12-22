In its ninth year, Wharton Police Department’s Blue Santa program delivered a record 1,004 children with Christmas gifts.

After several weeks of collecting toys and other donations from the community, Blue Santa and his elves (including Precinct 1 Constable Bill Copeland) spent Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons delivering gifts and goodness throughout the community.

