Former deputy killed in accidental shooting

Former Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy Calvin Pfeil.

Former Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy Calvin Pfeil died Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident.

“We received a 9-1-1 call here at the sheriff at 6:20 a.m., the caller stated there was an accidental discharge of the firearm that had struck (Pfeil). There was a family member that was loading his rifle and there was an accidental discharge, the round went through a wall and struck Mr. Pfeil in the next room over,” Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said.

