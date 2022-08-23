Voting ends Friday for Best Of Wharton County

There’s just three more days to cast ballots in the 2022 Best Of Wharton County contest with hundreds of businesses hoping to win top honors.
More than 19,000 votes had been cast of as Tuesday morning in categories ranging from Coldest Beer to Best Attorney, Top Hairdresser to Best Plumber and 100-plus other areas.
“This is your decision, a public-only vote and all you have to do is click on the Best Of content icon at the top of journal-spectator.com. There’s no charge to vote. Just click on your favorites,” Wharton Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said.
Voting will close on Friday, Aug. 26, and an independent contractor will compile the electronic votes. The winners will be presented to the public in an upcoming magazine to be published and inserted into the Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express, and El Campo Leader-News.
“This will be a keep-on-the-shelf, go-to publication for all Wharton County residents listing who the general public recommends in the assorted categories. Unlike the previous Best Of contest publication, this one will include stories highlighting assorted businesses and organizations as well,” Wallace said, adding, “The advertisers the newspaper works with are making the publication possible. Please remember to support all of them – regardless of whether they win first place or third. This is your guide to shopping local.”
