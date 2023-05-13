Hot dog! Council approves dog park project

City of Wharton Building Official Claudia Velasquez, right, and Beautification Commission Board Member Adraylle Watson address the Wharton City Council Monday night about a proposed dog park in the city. The council approved the project and a contractor to build it.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Wharton is getting a dog park.

After months of planning, the city’s Beautification Commission received approval from the city council to create a dog park on the Santa Fe Trail and to hire a contractor to build it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.