Hot dog! Council approves dog park project

Updated: May 14, 2023 @ 12:57 am
Wharton is getting a dog park.
After months of planning, the city’s Beautification Commission received approval from the city council to create a dog park on the Santa Fe Trail and to hire a contractor to build it.
The park will be located at 900 North Fulton St. and bordered by 3rd, East Santa Fe, and North Rusk streets. The $56,793 cost is funded entirely by a grant from the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol (BACODA).
City of Wharton Building Official Claudia Velasquez and Beautification Commission Board Member Adraylle Watson went before the council Monday night to request approval for the park, which was unanimously granted. Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks out of Spring is contracted to install the fencing and other amenities for the park.
The park will include fencing with a boundary separating areas for small and large dogs, a double-gate entrance, mulching, benches, dog bag posts, a water fountain for pets and people, signs for rules, and play features for dogs.
Rock garden
The Beautification Commission was also granted unanimous approval to make a rock garden at the Wharton County Library.
“The rock garden is going to be placed at the Wharton County Library. The commission did meet with the (Wharton County) Commissioners Court and received their approval,” Velasquez said.
BACODA is also providing grant funds for the rock garden.
