The Wharton Main Library has a new rock garden in front and is looking for volunteers to help paint rocks to help create a colorful and welcoming entrance to the building.
The library invites members of the community to the main library at 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton Tuesday, Sep. 19 from 5-7 p.m.
