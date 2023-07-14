Bishop Brendan John Cahill will visit Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on Sunday, a church built 75 years ago on July 16, 1947.
The church has withstood tornadoes and storms that almost destroyed it, but, by the strength and faith of its loyal parishioners, it has always come back stronger.
From 1936 to 1937 Bishop C. E. Byrne of the Houston/Galveston Diocese asked for help to attend the spiritual needs of Spanish speakers of Southwest Houston. The congregation of St. Basil responded to the invitation. The Basilians are missionary educators and visited Houston to teach at St. Thomas High School. Their superior agreed to assign one priest a year to Mount Carmel. Father Joseph Dillon was the first to come and this has often been referred to as “the Mexican Mission.”
In the early 40’s four Basilian priests were assigned to Wharton and surrounding areas. In 1947, 14 acres of land were bought along the east side of the river to build a church. The church was completed in late summer of 1948. The lead carpenter of the project was George Legler Sr., helped by the parishioners. The monetary support came from churches in the north.
The first priests assigned to this area were Fathers Joseph Dillon, John Collins, Raphael O’Laughlin and Vincent Fullerton. They worked out of the Holy Family Church but had as their base Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg.
The Catholic Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will celebrate their history on Sunday, July 16 in Wharton with mass at 11 a.m. in observance of The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
The last Basilian Priests to serve at Our Lady of Mount Carmel for many years were Rev. Father Raymond Jackson CSB and Rev. Dan Porter CSB.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel has experienced change with several priests from foreign lands who came to serve the parish but didn’t stay long due to language barriers, transfers or serious illness. Father Gabriel Espinoza stayed a while and got to work right away on the building. After about five years in Wharton, his expertise was needed at a bigger parish and so he was transfered to Our Lady of Sorrows in Victoria. He left a big imprint on the Wharton church.
The church had been raised when Rev. Ty J. Bazr took over and finished the project. With a new foundation and cornerstone, the total elevation of the church is higher and makes its presence quite impressive. The church had to be raised to elevate the foundation above the local city flood plain. The wood foundation was replaced with treated lumber and installed with lag bolts.
On October 8, 2014 the church was set back down on the new concrete foundation. The cornerstone was donated by Chris Triska of Triska Monuments, El Campo. The new foundation and cornerstone were blessed by Most Rev. David E. Fulhauer of the Diocese of Victoria on October 24, 2014. Though the church is higher, sixty-six years later the foot print of the church still remains the same.
The Basilians were in Wharton was so long ago that there are no records of their presence, but it was the Basilian priests who founded Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in 1948.
In 1852 the Bishop of Toronto, Canada requested the Basilians to found a college in his diocese. It developed into the present St Michael’s College. The order later founded St. Basil College in Waco in 1889, St. Thomas College in Houston in 1900 and St. Mary’s seminary in La Porte in 1901.
Join the congregation in welcoming the Bishop Cahill at 11 a.m. this Sunday, July 16, to celebrate the amazing history of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 506 S East Ave, Wharton.
