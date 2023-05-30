School is out, and kids are ready for some summer fun. This is an opportune time to sign up for the Children’s Summer Reading Program at the Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton. This year’s theme is “All Together Now – Jump Into a Fairy Tale,” and the library has prepared events and activities for children ages 6 months to 17 years old. There is also an Adult Summer Reading program available. These programs are absolutely free and will run throughout June and July.
Registration begins Thursday, June 1, and will kick off with a bounce house complete with a water slide. The summer schedule includes story times, children’s computers and play area, Lego Club, Movie Time, arts and crafts, the Weekly Physical Challenge, and a new encounter called “At My Desk.” At My Desk is where students can visit with Ms. K and walk away with a treasure. Librarians are pleased that performers are returning this year after being absent throughout the pandemic. Local entertainers include the Litefooters and Domino’s and they’ll be joined by magician John O’Bryant, Texas Snakes ‘n More, Wild Things Zoofari and Ranger Mike from Texana.
