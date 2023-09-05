My heart is hurting for Cedar Key. This tiny island village in the Big Bend of Florida is, at this very moment, suffering through yet another onslaught of weather, Hurricane Idalia.
We’ve been enjoying the gentle ambiance of this fishing community for more than twenty years. Old timers call it a drinking village with a fishing problem, where you can go for Grouper Therapy if needed. No Walmart, no Micky D’s, there’s just a Dollar General ten miles out of town (but then DGs have been found on the moon too – I saw that on the internet so it must be true!).
We found it quite by accident, traveling north up the western coast of Florida, turning left to follow a sign that said “Cedar Key, 24 miles”. Not knowing what to expect, we were stunned by the quaint place at the end of the only road leading to it.
On the main street are artist co-ops, a museum, a well-curated library, a couple of saloons and a restaurant that serves the best clam chowder ever made! There’s a civil war era hotel where the Palm Salad originated and Cedar Key natives can always be found at the hotel’s Neptune Bar, catching up on island goings-on or relaxing on the gracious balcony.
On Dock Street, one block over, restaurants overlooking the Gulf are filled with tourists on weekends. They walk the scenic street, sharing the space with golf carts laden with people and dogs. Unlike Key West, these tourists are well-behaved and appreciative of what Cedar Key has to offer, which is its own brand of Old Florida laid-backness. Dock Street also is home to the Big Deck, where on Friday and Saturday nights, visitors can enjoy live entertainment in its open-air eatery.
The University of Florida recently built an impressive structure to house biologists studying the island’s ecosystems and how to preserve it, which is rather ironic given today’s events. The shortest paved landing strip in Florida, 2,355 feet, is on the western tip of the island.
It’s a place that once visited, people always want to return to. I wrote a book recording entries gleaned from visitors’ journals at the iconic Faraway Inn, on the south end of the island. The permeating theme is one of pleasant surprise at the charm of the place and the earnest desire to return as soon as possible. And they do.
Day’s end finds tourists and natives alike gather at the Faraway’s small covered pavilion and tiny beach across the street. The old-fashioned swings, made by Mr. Wells right there on the island, have held many a fanny while time stands still during the spectacular sunsets shared with new friends.
But the Faraway, as was all of Cedar Key was brought to its figurative knees during Hurricane Hermine in 2016, with a storm surge of six feet. Stores, hotels and restaurants were closed for months while repairs were made. Idalia may be the end of some of these brave establishments with its storm surge predicted at 12-16 feet. Being on the lowest part of the island, this might be the end of the Faraway.
I’ll know soon what devastation Idalia caused, and how much misery our friends must be enduring. Lesser storms have wiped out so much and this is not a lesser storm. I’m terrified that the rock of Sisyphus has finally rolled down the mountain, destroying all in its path. Prayers for our beloved Cedar Key.
