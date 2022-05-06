Wharton County Junior College will host a choir camp this summer for high school singers wanting to get an early start learning their TMEA All-State choir repertoire.
Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6-8 in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus, the camp is open to all 3A-4A high school students. Tuition is $50 and includes lunch and a T-shirt.
WCJC Choir Director Dr. Karl Paoletti said the camp is geared toward students wanting to prepare for upcoming all-state choir auditions. Classes will cover vocal technique, sight singing and diction, and students should bring a copy of the music they will perform for the auditions.
“The camp is for high school students who wish to immerse themselves in a three-day musical journey that will foster growth and inspiration,” Paoletti said.
Choir directors from Bay City, Randle and Tidehaven high schools will serve as guest clinicians. Registration is now open, with a late fee assessed for anyone registering after June 6. Contact Paoletti at 979-532-6447 or paolettik@wcjc.edu, or Fine Arts Division Secretary Vicki Hudson at 979-532-6300 for registration information.
