Wharton Junior High School joined four other area junior high schools to compete in the 2022 Winter UIL A+ Competition last month.
Participating were junior high schools from Louise, Ganado, Cuero, Calvin Nelms, and Wharton. The event was held from Dec. 5-7 and 12. On the first three days students took the written exams on campus. On Dec. 12, the students who participated in the speaking events traveled to Louise Junior High to compete.
Winners from Wharton Included:
Art Smart: Neveah Longoria, fifth place, seventh grade; Melanie Rodriguez, second place, seventh grade; Irene Galvan, first place, eighth grade; Saleen Frias, third place, eighth grade; Leslie Vazquez, first place, sixth grade; Chloe Mancilla, second place, eighth grade.
Calculator Applications: Leslie Vazquez, fourth place, sixth grade.
Chess Puzzles: Liliana Villareal, fifth place, eighth grade; Aaron Plasencia, fourth place, sixth grade; Chance Scott, third place, eighth grade; Ethan Heng, fourth place, sixth grade; Devin Konvicka, second place, sixth grade.
Dictionary Skills: Carry Robinson, fourth place, seventh grade; Jennifer Medina, fourth place, eighth grade.
Editorial Writing Event: Kimberly Alatorre, second place, sixth grade; Rubi Hernandez-Puente, fifth place, seventh grade; Makenna Cox first place, eighth grade; Ethan Heng, sixth place, sixth grade; Tanaija Francis, fourth place, sixth grade; Vicente Huerta, second place, seventh grade.
Maps, Graphs and Charts Event: Teri Flagg, fourth place, sixth grade; Jacob Martinez, fourth place, eighth grade; Chloe Mancilla, sixth place, eighth grade.
Listening Skills: Joseph Cunningham first place, seventh grade.
Modern Oratory: Avery Gonzales, first place, seventh grade.
Mathematics Event: Joseph Cunningham, first place, seventh grade; Edgar Martinez, fifth place, eighth grade; Chloe Mancilla, third place, eighth grade; Leslie Vazquez, sixth place, sixth grade; Kimberly Alatorre, fifth place, sixth grade.
Number Sense Event: Angelina Heng, second place, eighth grade; Paisley Zahradnik, fifth place, seventh grade; Damian Hernandez, third place, eighth grade; Xyrus Zarate, fourth place, sixth grade; Ethan Heng, second place, sixth grade.
Music Memory Event: Xyrus Zarate, first place, sixth grade; Bruce Garza, second place, seventh grade; Jacob Martinez, second place, eighth grade.
Ready Writing Event: Dayanna Hernandez, fourth place, sixth grade; Joleigh Aguilar, sixth place, seventh grade.
Oral Reading Event: Angelina Rodriguez, sixth place, seventh grade; Kimberly Alatorre, fifth place, sixth grade; Makenna Cox, second place, eighth grade; Liliana Villareal, first place, eighth grade; Kaylynn Estrada, second place, seventh grade; Kelsey Hernandez, first place, seventh grade; Ethan Heng, first place, sixth grade.
Science Event: Jacob Martinez, first place, eighth grade; Luis Ibarra, fifth place, sixth grade; Aaron Plasencia, sixth place, sixth grade.
Spelling Event: Kelsey Hernandez, second place, seventh grade; Kimberly Alatorre, fourth place, sixth grade; Xyrus Zarate, third place, sixth grade.
Social Studies Event: Kelsey Hernandez, sixth place, seventh grade; Jacob Martinez, sixth place, eighth grade.
