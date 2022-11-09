The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently held its first Super Science Alliance at the Bay City Civic Center that encouraged sixth grade students in Matagorda County to consider pursuing STEM careers.
The event partnered some of Matagorda County’s largest employers together with the local school districts to create an event that allowed 500 sixth grade students to participate in hands-on activities and engage community leaders in thoughtful discussions.
STP Nuclear Operating Company was the title sponsor for the inaugural event that honored the local “Hometown Heroes” as its theme. Pacesetter sponsors included LyondellBasell, Tenaris (Bay City), Crestwood, Underground Services Markham, Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF), and Wharton County Junior College.
During the event, each of the sponsors had an opportunity to showcase a presentation for the students as they moved through the civic center. The presentations related to the work they do each day and the science, technology, engineering, and math connected to that work.
In a show of community support, the Super Science Alliance welcomed Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, Palacios Mayor Jim Gardner, County Judge Nate McDonald, and County Judge-elect Bobby Seiferman.
STP Communications Manager Amanda Sitka, who is also a WCJC Foundation Board Member, said she was was thrilled with the success of the event.
“STP is so proud to have been the title sponsor for this event and to see so many students engaged and excited about STEM learning,” Sitka said. “We hope that the seeds planted through this event will help encourage these students to pursue career opportunities in the future that are right here in their hometown.”
The WCJC Foundation President Suzanne Armour praised the success of the event.
“We are extremely pleased with the impact that we can have by bringing our community together for such a noble mission,” Armour said. “The smiles and excitement that we saw from the students as they participated and asked questions of those that attended made all of our effort and coordination worth it.”
