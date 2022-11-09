The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently held its first Super Science Alliance at the Bay City Civic Center that encouraged sixth grade students in Matagorda County to consider pursuing STEM careers.

The event partnered some of Matagorda County’s largest employers together with the local school districts to create an event that allowed 500 sixth grade students to participate in hands-on activities and engage community leaders in thoughtful discussions.  

