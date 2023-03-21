SAR contest winners announced

The Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution recently announced its winners in the Americanism Elementary School Poster Contest and the Sgt. Moses Adams Memorial Middle School Brochure Contest.
In the brochure contest, Abigail F. Humber, a student at West of the Brazos Middle School, and in the poster contest, Everett Humber, a student at West Columbia Elementary School, were named the chapter winners. As chapter winners, each student received a certificate of recognition and a check for $100. Also, their work will advance to the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, where they will compete against all entries in the state.
