SAR contest winners announced

The Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution recently announced its winners in the Americanism Elementary School Poster Contest and the Sgt. Moses Adams Memorial Middle School Brochure Contest. Abigail F. Humber, second from left, won the poster contest and Everett Humber, third from left, won the brochure contest. They are pictured with their parents, JD, left, and Allison, right.

 Submitted photo

The Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution recently announced its winners in the Americanism Elementary School Poster Contest and the Sgt. Moses Adams Memorial Middle School Brochure Contest.

In the brochure contest, Abigail F. Humber, a student at West of the Brazos Middle School, and in the poster contest, Everett Humber, a student at West Columbia Elementary School, were named the chapter winners. As chapter winners, each student received a certificate of recognition and a check for $100. Also, their work will advance to the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, where they will compete against all entries in the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.