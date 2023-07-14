Scouts embark on high adventure

Boy Scout Troop 785 at Camp Alexander in Lake George, Colorado. Front row (l-r) are Asher Raabi, Ty Szymanski, Izzy Lopez and Blaiden Beck. In the back row (l-r) are Brian Beck, Kevin Baranowsky, Jason Raabi and Jonathon Szymanski. Troop guide Josiah, seated in the middle, goes by his first name as camp policy.

 Courtesy Photo

Braving snow  and ice on a 14,115-foot mountain in the Rocky Mountains, Boy Scout Troop 785 in East Bernard trekked to Colorado for the week July 2-8.

Scouts drove the nearly 1,000 mile journey through Texas and New Mexico into Colorado to camp, work on merit badges and shoot the rapids on the Arkansas River.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.