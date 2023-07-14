Braving snow and ice on a 14,115-foot mountain in the Rocky Mountains, Boy Scout Troop 785 in East Bernard trekked to Colorado for the week July 2-8.
Scouts drove the nearly 1,000 mile journey through Texas and New Mexico into Colorado to camp, work on merit badges and shoot the rapids on the Arkansas River.
The younger scouts worked on merit badges at Camp Alexander on Blue Mountain. On Monday before Independence Day they hiked five miles on the mountain at an elevation of 1,000 feet.
The older scouts camped at Outback Camp, about 2 miles from Alexander,
On the 4th of July, the troop went rock climbing – an 80-foot vertical climb.
After a little rest and relaxation it was decided that the group would drive up to Pikes Peak, an ultra-prominent ‘fourteener’ inside Pike National Forest. The ultra-prominent designation given to a mountain peak with a prominence of 4,900 feet or higher. Prominence of a peak is the minimum height of climb to the summit using any route from a higher peak, or from sea level if there is no higher peak. Snow and ice at the summit made for a slippery trek, but also a great photo opportunity.
After descending the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, the scouts hiked 3-4 miles on Cragg’s Trail.
Thursday the scouts visited Buena Vista for mountain biking and white water rafting. With a flow-rate of 1,680 cubic feet of water per minute, the Arkansas river offers class 2 and 3 rapids. The troop had a blast and safely navigated the wild river.
The older scouts cooked breakfast on occasions at the Outback camp, one night making a spaghetti and meat-sauce dinner, but went back to camp Alexander to shower and use latrines. A few of the young men saw brown and rainbow trout swimming in the little rivers in the valley, and some spotted a bald eagle nesting in a tree.
After the successful week of camping, scouts talked of looking forward to the next adventure, a year from now, when they’ll spend eight days horseback riding at a ranch in New Mexico.
