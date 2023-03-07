(Editor’s note: This is the ninth part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
Levees can be man-made or made by nature; songs are written about levees; New Orleans is Queen of levees.
The largest levee system in the world was built for protection from Mississippi River. It begins at Camp Girardeau, Missouri, to the Mississippi Delta for extended 621 miles.
A levee system was deemed to be best solution to flooding by the Colorado River in Texas. Texas initiated laws to authorize and encourage levee districts. A 1921 law included requiring the State Reclamation Engineer to examine and approve all levee plans in order that a district within a valley did not conflict with another levee project.
The first step in levee designing should be a complete topographic map of area designated levee district, supported by hydrographic measurements of the stream. (Page 56 Flood to Faucet – Walter E. Long, 1956.)
The flow of the Colorado into Matagorda Bay was impeded by a log jam referred to by everyone as The Raft. Excessive rain would cause flooding on both sides of the river as The Raft kept water from flowing pass its location six miles below Lane City. This condition was beneficial to rice farmers on the west bank of the Colorado just above location of The Raft.
All rice farmers use a canal system to carry water from source to fields. Rice fields have a mini-levee system to contain and direct the water to openings that held or released water to facilitate the irrigation process.
East bank rice farmers could purchase water from pumping plants, while west bank rice farmers just above The Raft used a gravity system. Markham Irrigation Company would cut a channel into the Colorado River bank to allow pent-up water to enter the canal system for west bank rice farmers. This only cost them the time to cut channel, then close cut when fields sufficiently irrigated. This process gave everyone a way to make a living while reducing flood level of Colorado.
Trouble was on the horizon for west bank rice farmers. In 1923, bond money was being allocated to cut a channel around The Raft. This would lower Colorado River water and end the gravity system used by west bank rice farmers. In 1924, plans changed from creating a new channel around The Raft to eliminate The Raft completely to end its presence forever.
Howard-Kenyon Dredging Company of Houston bid $485,000 to cut a channel 125-feet wide and 200 feet deep into The Raft itself versus cutting a channel around it. The bid was accepted in September 1925. Markham Irrigation protested the project as it would put them out of business.
On Sept. 26, 1926, the cut was completed and water began to flow freely to the Gulf of Mexico. The Dry Creek outlet into the Colorado had a dam in place to keep Colorado water from entering. Dynamite was used by Howard-Kenyon to open the dam. Markham Co. built another dam below west bank dam to divert water to their rice farmer customers. Once that barrier was discovered, Howard-Kenyon dynamited that dam. The full force of Colorado flow was needed to push The Raft downstream.
The summer of 1928 began a confrontation between rice farmers on west bank versus Texas Rangers and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies. West bank farmers sank a large barge in the newly-cut channel in The Raft to impede water flow. The rice farmers created a watch system to warn others of an approach by anyone wanting to remove their barge “dam.” Each man carried Army issue field phones to give a warning of interference with their irrigation solution. Each man was armed and ready to defend their “right” to water their fields.
Knowing men on west bank were armed and determined to keep water flowing into their fields, Texas Rangers were called in to protect Howard-Kenyon’s men who planned to dynamite barge to return flow force.
West bank “deputies” set up a defense post just opposite of the barge with intent to keep it in place no matter how much armed force was needed. Those actions caused a gun battle, sending bullets across the river. The barrage lasted approximately 20 minutes, ending when west bank defenders ran out of ammunition. They raised a white handkerchief in surrender and waited while Rangers and deputies used a boat to cross to the west bank.
Following long conversations between the two groups, it was decided no arrests would be made; but farmers would have to promise not to interfere with The Raft removal process. All present took an oath. If this promise was kept, the shoot-out would not be reported in writing or vocalized to anyone. Obviously no shot fired hit anyone, just bluster and dust.
The sunken barge proved no deterrent to water flow and was left in place until it and the remaining debris was forced downstream. Sympathy for men wanting to keep their way to feed their families kept them from jail. Owners of the pumping plant on the Pierce Ranch made a deal to provide water to the rice farmers in west Wharton County. The Thompson pumping plant in Matagorda County made same deal to provide water to those farms in their area. That shortened the distance between privation and prosperity.
How would I know about this incident if the 20 minute-shootout was to never be revealed? Time heals all wounds. Some years later, Betty Bergstrom interviewed Clark Bergstrom, who was a participant in the shootout. Parts of the interview was printed in the Wharton Spectator. I was given an opportunity to interview someone who was a member of west bank defenders but asked I not reveal my source. No Texas Ranger report, no county sheriff office report, so no paper trail. Dams at Austin were the next step in controlling the Colorado. They contributed to keeping the Colorado from rebuilding more rafts with debris washed down from upper Colorado River.
Results of The Raft’s demise and its removal changed Matagorda Bay, the town of Matagorda, and Intercostal Canal, thus created “unintended consequences.” New land was created just beyond the intercostal canal and town of Matagorda from silt and debris carried and deposited in its new home. Today the new land is filled with houses, a bar/restaurant, bait shops, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.