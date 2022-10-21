Every weekend during the fall run of the Texas Renaissance Festival, Angela Steen can be seen strolling along the fence in front of the jousting arena, quietly hawking felt pennants.

“I sell the pennant flags to cheer the knights, and after the jousts the knights will autograph them and the children can pet their horses,” she said. “We also have t-shirts representing the war horses and we have jousting pins, any accessories to cheer on the joust.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.