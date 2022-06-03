Estate sale set for ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill

ZZ Top bassist Joe Michael “Dusty” Hill’s passing has led to the sale of the contents of his Carlton Woods Estate in Houston, scheduled for June 11-15.
The Guilded Monkey Market is hosting sale, which will be open to the public and include art, fine furnishings, rugs, accessories, and concert memorabilia. An opening night reception and presale will be held June 9 from 5-9 p.m. The public sale runs Thursday, June 11, to Sunday, June 15, at 7023 Rampart St., Houston.
The Texas born bass player died July 28, 2021. Hill, along with Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, played the blues, but sang with a rock and roll edge. The three met in Houston and opened for the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix early in their career. Later, Hill became an early pioneer of the MTV phenomena for the band and showed the world what being a Texan was all about. Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott acknowledged the loss of “a great friend and remarkable Texan.”
For more information about the sale, contact Dominique Kendall or Thom Anderson at 713-360-3147 or andersonthom@yahoo.com.
