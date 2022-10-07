WISD honors students of the month for October

Wharton ISD recently recognized its students of the month for October. They are:
Wharton High School
Paul Olivo is Wharton High School’s student of the month because he is an outstanding student. Every time you see him, he is lending a helping hand, from opening the doors in the hallway to helping peers in the classroom. Paul is also our FRED student of the month.
Wharton Junior High School
Allison Fojtik is Wharton Junior High School’s student of the month because she’s a great student, participates in class discussions, and she always does her homework and turns it in on time. She is an inspiration to her fellow classmates.
Wharton Elementary School
Sofia Uriegas-Marroquin is Wharton Elementary School’s student of the month because she is very well mannered, helpful, and respectful to adults and peers. She makes good grades and participates at all times in class.
Sivells Elementary School
Ashton Sanchez is Sivells Elementary School’s student of the month because he is helpful to his friends. He is a leader in the classroom. He follows directions well and sets a great example for others to follow.
