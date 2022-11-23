Wharton ISD recently recognized its students of the month for November. Pictured with Superintendent Michael O’Guin, they are:
Wharton High School
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 1:40 am
Wharton ISD recently recognized its students of the month for November. Pictured with Superintendent Michael O’Guin, they are:
Wharton High School
The Tiger Team. Team members volunteer their time to help the varsity cheerleaders during the Friday night lights football games. The boys have worked diligently to ensure that all equipment is accounted for at all times. Pictured from the left are Jase Ramos, Jdynn Lewis, Markeise Banks, JaMarion Benoit, and (not pictured) Andrew Wind.
Wharton Junior High School
Saleen Frias works hard and is a very respectful young lady. She makes sure that she does what needs to be done at the appropriate time. Saleen is a role model for the students of this campus.
Wharton Elementary School
Carter Waid was unanimously chosen by all of the third grade teachers. He is an outstanding student who is always on task as well as being an awesome third grade PAX leader.
Sivells Elementary School
Kaleece Waddell is very passionate towards her peers as well as her twin sister. She is very nurturing and assists her sister as well as other friends in the cafeteria and the classroom. She shows honesty, compassion, and has made improvements academically as evidenced by participating more during whole group discussions and learning how to identify the letters of the alphabet. She is pictured with Principal Amalia Villarreal.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.