Wharton ISD Students of the Month

Wharton ISD recently named its December Students of the Month. They are:
Wharton High School
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 5:08 am
Wharton High School
Arianna Vargas has shown exemplary leadership skills on campus going over and beyond helping her peers and administration with acts of kindness. She is positive, cooperative, and friendly at all times.
Wharton Junior High School
Alvaro Gonzales is a great student and an even better person. He is always helping others, does his work and he follows directions. He is an awesome student.
Wharton Elementary School
Ellie Mancilla is a hard working student who is very respectful to her teachers and peers. Ellie is a picture perfect example of a PAX Leader for Wharton Elementary. She makes sure that she does what needs to be done at the appropriate time and helps students in need when they need extra help.
Sivells Elementary School
Ava Stavena works hard daily. She comes in with a smile on her face every morning. She is a PAX leader! If others need help, she is one of the first friends to get up and offer help. She actively participates in all classroom activities.
